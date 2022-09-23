Bipasha Basu’s baby shower took place on Friday evening and the mom-to-be was all smiles whilst she arrived at the venue, walking hand-in-hand with husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous and was glowing in a flowy pink gown. Karan, on the other hand, complemented her in a blue suit. The couple was also seen cutting a cake in front of the paparazzi.
Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Are All Smiles At The Actress’ Baby Shower, See Video
For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan first met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple tied on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions and later hosted a grand reception for their industry friends and colleagues. The parents-to-be more recently co-starred in the MX Player web series Dangerous.
Take a look at a video from Bipasha Basu's baby shower HERE
It must be noted that Bipasha announced her pregnancy in August this year with a special post on her social media handle. The actress wrote in her caption, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."
Bipasha Basu has been a part of many successful films in her career such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz amongst others. The actress was a supermodel before she made her foray into Bollywood with Ajnabee in 2001.
- Bipasha Basu On Receiving Flak For Her Baby Bump Pictures: I Still Want To Flaunt It
- Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says She & Karan Singh Grover Are Hoping For A Baby Girl; 'We Believe It's A She'
- Karan Singh Grover Pens Note On Bipasha Basu's Pregnancy; Expresses His Feelings Towards Embracing Parenthood
- Bipasha Basu Reveals How She And Karan Singh Grover Reacted When She Found Out That She Is Pregnant
- Bipasha Basu Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Announces Pregnancy
- Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover All Set To Become Parents: Report
- Pooja Bhatt Recalls John Abraham Rebuking Her For Not Caring About His Consent During Filming Of Jism
- Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu's Sweet Note For Karan Singh Grover: Never Knew True Love Till I Met Him
- Kapil Sharma Pulls Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover’s Leg About Drinking Protein Shake On Their First Night
- Vikram Bhatt Reveals Everyone Warned Him Not To Work With 'Flop Hero' Dino Morea And Bipasha Basu
- 20 Years Of Raaz: Dino Morea Says His Off-Screen Romance With Bipasha Helped Them On-Screen
- Bipasha Basu On 20 Years Of Raaz: The Film Made Me Realise I Have A True Potential As An Actor