Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover’s Special Gesture For Their Daughter Is Sheer Love As They Bring Her Home

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are over the moon and rightfully so. After all, the power couple has recently embraced parenthood for the first time. Karan and Bipasha, who had tied the knot in April 2016, were blessed with a baby girl last week. The new parents have been on cloud nine ever since and they even gave a glimpse of their baby girl as they introduced her as Devi Basu Singh Grover. And now, Karan and Bipasha have taken their baby girl back home and they are beaming with happiness.

Interestingly, the couple's special gesture for their baby girl has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Well, in the pics and videos doing the rounds on social media, Bipasha and Karan were seen twinning in black as they took their newborn daughter Devi home. The new mommy was seen holding her princess in her arms wrapped in a pink blanket. But what caught everyone's eyes was that the new parents were seen wearing their respective masks to protect the baby from any infection. Though Karan did remove the mask while shooting for the paps, Bipasha did make sure to keep her mask intact. Clearly, the new parents are very protective of their daughter. Sweet, isn't it?

Advertisement

Earlier, Bipasha had opened up about embracing motherhood and told ETimes, "At this beautiful stage of life when I'm transforming into a mother and my body had changed, I want to celebrate it. I still want to live myself. I still want to flaunt it. Because this is not going to be there forever. I'd rather focus on the positivity around me and I get a lot of love from fans, media, people from the business and everyone else. I feel overwhelmed with the love and wishes that have come my way".

For the uninitiated, Bipasha and Karna had found love in each other while shooting for their movie Alone. The couple tied the knot as per Bengali traditions in 2016 after dating each other for a while. Ever since then, the couple is often seen sharing mushy pics on social media giving glimpses of their romantic moments.