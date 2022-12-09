Blurr Leaked Online: Taapsee Pannu’s Horror Thriller Available For Free Download In HD Print

Taapsee Pannu has been making headlines for her impressive active prowess. The actress made her big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Chashme Baddoor and in her career of a decade, she has played several promising roles and given hits like Pink, Manmarziyaan, Soorma, etc. And now, Taapsee has been making headlines for her recent release Blurr which happens to be a horror thriller. Also starring Gulshan Devaiah in the lead, Blurr is helmed by Ajay Bahl and marks Taapsee's debut as a producer.

As the movie was released on the OTT platform today, it has become the latest victim of piracy. According to media reports, Blurr has been leaked online and is available for free download on several torrent sites. In fact, this Taapsee Pannu's production is available in HD print on sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla. Well, with the online leak of Blurr, it is likely to impact the viewership of the horror thriller. To note, Blurr is not the only film that has been leaked online within hours of its release. Earlier, movies like Drishyam 2, Bhediya, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai, etc had also fallen prey to piracy.

Advertisement

Talking about the movie, Taapsee stated, "Apart from the fact that Blurr is a gripping thriller, and I know viewers will be riveted for 2 hours and 8 minutes, they will be on the edge of the seat, Blurr is also a very different experience from the other thrillers". Interestingly, Blurr is witnessing a competition with Kajol's Salaam Venky which has hit the theatres today. Talking about the clash, Taapsee stated, "I will be there at the theatre buying a ticket to watch Kajol in Salaam Venky. Her presence in any film is enough reason for me to be an audience. I've always been an ardent viewer of her cinema. I really wish Salaam Venky works for her".