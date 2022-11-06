Bollywood Celebs Shower Their Love As Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Welcome Their Baby Girl

On the morning of November 6, Brahmastra stars and power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt entered HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to finally welcome their baby. After a few hours, reports circulate in the media that Alia gave birth to a cute baby girl. At 12:05 p.m. the couple's PR confirmed the birth of a baby girl. Ranbir-Alia then took to social media and officially announced the arrival of their daughter, the newest bearer of the Kapoor and Bhatt legacy.

Ranbir-Alia took to Instagram after the surgery and posted a photo announcing their daughter's arrival. The post contained a sketch of a loving lion's family and had the caption, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here....and what a magical girl she is(heart emoji) We are officially bursting with love. - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir (family emoji)."

Not only the family but almost the whole of Bollywood is elated by the news. Celebs and fans are constantly replying to the post with congratulations and heart emojis. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations you two!!! Happiness and health always (heart x3)" Mouni Roy said, "Heartiest congratulations Alia & Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel. (heart emoji X 11)" Comedian Kapil Sharma wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa(clap and heart emojis) this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with. Lots of love to little princess. God bless your beautiful family."

Akshay Kumar congratulated the family by writing, "Congratulations @aliaabhatt, Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you, all." Sonam Kapoor congratulated the couple by saying, "Congratulations darling girl...cannot wait to see your princess." Ritesh Deshmukh wrote, "Many Many congratulations!!!!! Dearest @aliaabhatt & Ranbir - the bestest journey of your life begins today - big love(heart emoji X 3)."

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor has decided to take maternity leave from work to spend time with his daughter and family. Currently, he is shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Madanna and Anil Kapoor. Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also star veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan