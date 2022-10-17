Ever since Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut, she has been constantly compared to her late mother Sridevi, who was India's first lady superstar. Although she has been working hard to prove her mettle as an actor with each passing role, she has been criticised for being a nepo kid and not being an inch closer to her mom's ability.

Janhvi Kapoor is bagging a lot of praise for her latest film, Mili. The trailer was launched on Saturday (October 15) in Mumbai, and Janhvi looked quite promising in the film's trailer. Janhvi attended Mili's launch event with her father, Boney Kapoor, where the father-daughter duo interacted with the media.

During the lunch event, one of the reporters seated there compared Janhvi to Sridevi and the criticism she constantly faces for being a star kid. Boney Kapoor was quick to back his daughter and said not to compare his "baby" to his late wife Sridevi.

"Everyone has a different mechanism to understand their character and become part of it. That was one of the major USP of Sridevi, and Janhvi also picks up the character or rather gets into the character. She doesn't play the part, becomes the part and which is why you have seen the growth in the films that she has done so far. The audience in North India saw Sridevi after she had done almost 150-200 films in the South. She reached a particular level of understanding of what characters are. My baby has just started her journey, don't put her in comparison with any of the work of her mother," ETimes quoted Boney Kapoor.

He further praised Sridevi and said, "She also had a journey which was brilliant, she started as a child star but the North Indians saw her after she did more than 200 films in the South."

Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. It is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Mili has been helmed by director Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original one too. Meanwhile, her brother Arjun Kapoor shared the film's trailer and lauded Janhvi for her chilling performance. "The trailer is so (Not at all) Thanda. So proud of my little sister doing some really big things." he wrote.

Mili will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi in the lead role. She also has Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Ghost Stories.