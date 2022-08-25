Who would have thought that one day, it will become so difficult to please audience with the films' teasers and trailers? Something similar has been happening in Bollywood from the last few months! Netizens have become very peculiar about liking any movie, but that's not the worst part. If they are hurt or offended by any scene of the film or any statement given by actors/filmmakers, they are boycotting the film right away.

Recently, Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office and its poor storyline and stars' performances were not the only reason behind its failure. The film suffered to attract footfalls to theatres, because netizens at large boycotted the film. They were offended by Aamir's statement w.r.t. intolerance in India and vented out their anger on his film.