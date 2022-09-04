Brahmastra Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Sets A New Record!

Yes, you read it right. The sources close to Brahmastra suggest that this massive sale is majorly happening mainly in the famous theatre chains PVR, Cinepolis, and Inox. The reports have also confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film is performing exceeding well when it comes to the IMAX advance bookings. Brahmastra has thus set a new record, by earning the biggest advance booking rates for a post-Covid Hindi film.

Brahmastra, the highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer is gearing up for a massive release on September 9, Friday. As per the latest reports, Brahmastra is off to an excellent start, when it comes to advance bookings. According to the sources, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has sold a record number of around 2,000 tickets in less than 24 hours.

With these fantastic advance booking rates, it is confirmed that Brahmastra is going to have a spectacular opening at the box office. Earlier, the trade analysts were suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor's film might make an opening collection between 18 to 22 Crore. However with the exceptional advance booking rates, the Ayan Mukerji directorial now has all the potential to exceed all predicted box office figures.

To the unversed, Brahmastra revolves around the world of Astras and how it awakens in the modern world. Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva is a DJ who happens to be the human form of Agni Astra. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Shiva's lady love and biggest supporter, Isha.

The movie which is being made as a trilogy features a massive star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and others. Pritam composed the songs and original score. Hussain Dalal has penned the dialogues. Brahmastra, which is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, in association with Star Studios, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, will have two more installments in its franchise.