Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Reveals He Reworked 'Bits In Shiva-Isha's Love Story' For Film's OTT Release
After repeated delays, Ayan Mukerji's big-budget spectacle Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released in cinema halls in September this year. Almost two months after its theatrical release, the film recently premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.
In a new interview, director Ayan Mukerji spilled the beans on the changes he has made in the film for its digital release. While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker revealed that he has added depth to the love story of Shiva and Isha, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt respectively.
The director told the entertainment portal, "We continued to work for the digital release. We refined the sound of the film. Pritam dada (the music composer) came in and cleaned up some bits that were not actually there in the cinema release. I went back to the edit and I added a few nips and tucks. Our team has actually been working up till this point to continue on the film."
While speaking about how he also changed Alia's character Isha's 'love graph' for the OTT release, Ayan admitted that he had edited out Ranbir and Alia's expressions in the theatrical version due to time crunch. He also added that the action adventure might test the patience of the audience.
"There were a few places where I felt perhaps I had edited it too sharply. I added some bits in Shiva and Isha's love story, Isha's pull towards Shiva, and a couple of dialogues. It's subtle stuff. I believe that it will make the journey of the film a little smoother," Mukerji told the entertainment portal.
Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra minted a lifetime collection of Rs 257.44 Crore (domestic). Worldwide, the film grossed Rs 402.07 Crore and turned out to be one of the highest grossing Hindi films of this year. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni stepping in for important cameos.
Towards the end of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ayan Mukerji teased fans with the announcement of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. Since then, the internet is abuzz with speculations around casting of this film.
