Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board and film critic, recently took to his official Twitter page and claimed that the final copy of Brahmastra is locked. According to Sandhu, believable sources have mixed responses to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film. According to the critic, Brahmastra is reportedly an average affair.

Brahmastra, the fantasy film that features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is gearing up for a massive release in September. The movie, which revolves around Hindu mythology, is helmed by young filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. As the cast and crew members are busy promoting the film, Brahmastra's first review is out.

However, a few other box office experts including Harminder Singh brushed off Umair Sandhu's claims and suggested that the final cut copy of Brahmastra is not even locked yet. In his Twitter post, Harminder claimed that his direct sources at Dharma Productions have confirmed the final cut of Ayan Mukerji's film is yet to be done. In his post, he also slammed Umair Sandhu for posting fake reviews. So, the authenticity of Brahmastra's first review is yet to be known.

Advertisement Advertisement

Coming to Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji directorial revolves around the world of Astras and how it awakens in the modern world. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Shiva, a DJ who happens to be the human form of Agni Astra. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is playing the role of Shiva's lady love and biggest supporter, Isha. The songs and promo videos of Brahmastra hint that the film is going to be a unique experience for Indian audiences.

The fantasy film, which is being made as a trilogy, features a massive star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo), Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and others. Pritam has composed the songs and original score. The first part of Brahmastra has been slated to hit the theatres on September 9, this year.