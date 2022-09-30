Ayan, who was also present at the event, was quoted by Times Now as saying, "There was stuff which Karan did not like. There was a big Kaali Puja sequence in the film. When you (Karan) saw the sequence, you were very harsh. He really bit**** about it. I hope I am allowed to say that word."

Filmmaker Karan Johar is riding high on the success of his latest film, Brahmastra. He recently attended the FICCI Frames Fast Track event in Mumbai, where the producer revealed that he didn't like the previous version of the song Kesariya. He asked Ayan Mukerji, "what is wrong with you". Ayan has directed Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. Karan further spoke about the creative differences he and Ayan had during the making of Brahmastra and revealed that he was not happy with one of the song's scene shots.

Karan responded by saying that he never did that. "I said that the scene was very terrible and I said I think you need to re-shoot it. And there was actually, and we can say it now, Kesariya was shot in another way. Kesariya was shot with Ranbir dancing quite feverishly. When we saw the song, I said 'What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan?'. Why were they dancing? Kesariya was shot differently. Same tune melody but treated differently. It is then that Ayan realised it has to be treated differently."

The song, Kesariya, has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is sung by Arjit Singh, while the music is by Pritam. The song featured Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The romantic track was shot in Varanasi.

The filmmaker also admitted that he had a sleepless night following the public screening of Brahmastra that took place on September 8, adding that he had received a couple of wonderful messages about the film. "It was very heartening. And there were some messages that came in that were completely extreme, and I felt like my blood pressure had dropped. I felt 'Oh my God, what if we've gone completely wrong.' And this is something I couldn't even share with Ayan or the team," he said.

"It was just stress. It was like stress as a parent to the film. I am just stressed for all these kids who've given their life to this film. That night I didn't sleep a wink. It wasn't that I was crying, it was just that I could feel like this is really a big deal. It's a new universe and there are going to be extreme reactions. But the film, just like the process, really fought at the box office," a daily quoted Karan.

Karan also addressed that the budget of Brahmastra has not been broken down into films 1, 2, or 3, and that it will apply to the entire trilogy. Furthermore, he stated that the film's makers are not currently looking at the box office numbers of Brahmastra. "We were not looking at numbers. We wanted people to accept this world because there is so much more to come."

On being asked how much he expected the film to earn, Karan concluded by saying, "The moment this film gets acceptance, so whether the film does Rs. 200 cr, Rs. 250 cr, or Rs. 300 cr, all that is great and the numbers are very important, but to us, the most important is that we get to make part 2 and part 3."