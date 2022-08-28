Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His Connection With Shiva!

Brahmastra, the fantasy film that features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is all set to release this September. The project, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, revolves around Indian mythology. In a recent promotional event, leading man Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his connection with Shiva, his character in Brahmastra.

In the promotional event which was held at IIT Bombay, the talented actor revealed that he admires his character Shiva for his positivity. According to Ranbir Kapoor, Shiva is someone who is always in search of light and positivity. The Brahmastra leading man added that it is a quality that we need at these difficult times.