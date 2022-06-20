Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Wearing Shoes In A Temple Scene? Ayan Mukerji Issues Clarification

The much anticipated trailer of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra was unveiled last week. While fans heaped praise on the first sneak-peek of this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, there was a section of audience who were reportedly offended by one of the scenes in it. Soon, the hashtag 'Boycott Brahmastra' trended on Twitter as these people condemned the makers for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments.

Speaking about this controversial scene, it features Ranbir's character Shiva running towards a decorated venue, which has 'Dussehra Mahotsav' written outside it, and then ringing a string of bells above the entrance door with his shoes on.

Recently, director Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram page to issue a clarification with regards to this scene while dropping the trailer of Brahmastra in 4K resolution.

The filmmaker wrote, "We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer - Ranbir's character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for... 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal."

"It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image... because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to and celebrates - Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra! Okay, that's all! Happy Sunday from rainy Mumbai!! #brahmastra," Ayan signed off his post.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with cameos by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release on September 9.