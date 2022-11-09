Brahmastra's OTT Version Gives A Clear Glimpse Of Deepika Padukone As Amrita; Will She Star In Part 2 Too?

Ayan Mukerji's action adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of this year as it grossed a worldwide collection of Rs 402.07 Crore. After its successful run in theatres, the visual extravaganza recently released on Disney+ Hotstar and has been receiving a lot of love from the audience.

Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Ayan revealed that he has a few changes in the film for its OTT release which includes reworking 'bits in Shiva-Isha's love story.' Well besides this, the digital version also gives a clear glimpse of Deepika Padukone as Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva's mother Amrita. Don't believe us? Then, you got to check it out for yourself!

In the sneak-peek, Deepika's face is clearly visible in the scene where she is seen holding baby Shiva in her arms. Meanwhile, fans, who missed the film in IMAX, was surprised to spot the Piku actress when they rewatched the film on the streaming platform.

A Twitter user wrote, "Damnnn this is such a clear video 😭." Another one commented, "Rewatching Brahmastra and I see Amrita is Deepika. Shiva's mom! This was not visible in the theatres for sure."

While Ayan Mukerji continues to remain mum about the casting of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, it needs to be seen whether Deepika Padukone will feature in it.

Interestingly, in an interview post the release of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Alia Bhatt had shared that she feels that Deepika would be a perfect choice to play Shiva's mother Amrita. Explaining the reason behind the same, she had said, "Deepika (Padukone) for sure for Amrita! She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature."

Ranbir Kapoor who was also a part of that interview, had added that it is going to be exciting for any actor to play Dev and Amrita as they are the most interesting characters in the Brahmastra trilogy.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji in his latest interview with a leading publication revealed Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will be more dramatic and juicy with a lot more clash-oriented. He also added that it will have a deeper story because apart from featuring Dev-Amrita's past story and Dev's birth in present times, it will also continue Shiva and Isha's story.