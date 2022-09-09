Brahmastra Twitter Review: Fans Gush Over The Spectacular Visuals; Call It Montage Of Epicness

The wait is finally over! Ayan Mukerji's 'labour of love' Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has arrived in cinema halls today. Going by the early buzz, the magnum opus has clicked with the audience with praise pouring in for its dazzling visuals and top-notch execution.

Speaking about Brahmastra, the fantasy adventure revolves around a young boy Shiva who embarks on a journey to battle dark forces after he discovers his superpower of controlling fire. Here's what the netizens who caught the early shows of Brahmastra have to say-

Shivam Talreja @CinePoint1: #Brahmāstra is extremely POWERFUL. 🔥🔥 Has created landmark moments in Indian cinema kudos to #Ayan. #RanbirKapoor's skill learning & huge twists n turns grabs your attention. #NagarjunaAkkineni outperforms others and #AliaBhatt is the surprise 💥💥 #BrahmastraReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Pranay @lostprxnxy: #Brahmashtra interval & MIND OFFICIALLY BLOWN! NOT A SINGLE ORDINARY FRAME, it's a MONTAGE OF EPICNESS. It's exactly what one would expect from the BEST LOOKING INDIAN FILM EVER.

Nishit Shaw @NishitShawHere: Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5) #Brahmastra is EXCELLENT! Matches the SKY HIGH expectations..🔥🔥 For the first time ever, I could visibly feel the versatility of a director...#AyanMukerji has been successful in crafting a masterpiece with the ability to feed the hype...#BrahmastraReview

Nitesh Naveen @NiteshNaveenAus: #BrahmastraReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 4.5/5 #Brahmastra is the next level hindi cinema blockbuster. This is #AyanMukerji vision, concept and execution...and what a film he has made. Every scene is EPIC like #SSRAJAMOULI films.A visual spectacle based on Hindu🚩 mythology. SPECTACULAR 🔥

Light Yagami @Light_Yagami: One word Review: MESS #Brahmastra: 🌟½ (1.5/5) #BrahmastraReview Right from the opening scene lacking in connect with the audience. 30 mins story stretched to a 2.5hr movie🙄 A few bright spots can't save it from clunky writing. 😑Highly disappointed👎 Wasted a stellar cast.

Mohar Basu @MoharBasu: Sat till the end of the credit roll. #Brahmastra is just that sort of an experience. Don't miss it. This is what movies are about - Fantasy, magic, emotions, intrigue. VFX just elevates it all. Can't wait to discuss fan theories about the Astraverse! 💜

Chintan Shah @ckshah7: Just watched #Brahmastra !! Finally something worth watching from Bollywood!❤️ Loved the whole #Astraverse concept. Kudos to #AyanMukherji for bringing us such a wowsome movie which according to me is HANDS DOWN the BEST Indian movie in terms of VFX! Can't wait for second part.😍

