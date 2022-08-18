As expected, his statement did not go down well with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and he slammed the Gangs Of Wasseypur director on Twitter.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag said, "India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film they pick. I don't know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not The Kashmir Files." (sic)

Recently, during the promotions of Dobaaraa, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened up about India's official entry to Oscars and said that he hopes The Kashmir Files does not become India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

He tweeted, "Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa." (sic)

Reacting to Agnihotri's tweet, a Canadian filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray tweeted, "Yeah, actually it's (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to India if 'selected' by the 'neutral' board... Anurag Kashyap is just trying to preserve what's left of the country's good name." (sic)

However, right after his tweet grabbed netizens' attention, he started getting trolled by netizens. Apparently, owing to the same reason, he removed his tweet.

Coming back to The Kashmir Files, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the late-1980s. Despite being mounted on a small budget, the film earned humongous amount of money at the box office and garnered praise from every corner of the nation. However, the film also hurt the sentiments of some moviegoers and they slammed the movie for spreading hatred in India.

Directed by Agnihotri, the film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles.