Year Ender: Lata Mangeshkar To Tunisha Sharma, Celebs Who Passed Away In 2022
The year 2022 has been quite happening for Bollywood with life finally getting back on track post pandemic. From big releases to big fat weddings and more, a lot has been happening in the tinselvie. Amid this, the showbiz world also had a difficult time as we have lost some of the popular celebs. Several celebs breathed their last this year from Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri to KK, Vikram Gokhale, Tunisha Sharma etc. So as 2022 is coming to an end, here's a list of Bollywood celebs who breathed their last this year.
Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar, who was known as the nightingale of India, breathed her last on February 6. It was reported that she was hospitalised after suffering from COVID 19 and passed away due to multiple organ failure.
Bappi Lahiri
Renowned singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16. He was battling with multiple health issues and reportedly died of Obstructive Sleep Apnea. However, his son Bappa didn't agree and said, 'It wasn't a breathing issue. I think his heart just stopped. My sister, brother in law and mother rushed him to the hospital. The doctor had been called and he said that he needs to be taken to the hospital. They reached the hospital but he couldn't be revived.'
KK
Popular singer KK passed away on May 31 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest soon after a concert in Kolkata. He was 53. 'He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life,' a doctor who performed his autopsy was quoted saying.
Arun Bali
Senior actor Arun Bali, who was suffering from neuromuscular problem Myasthenia Gravis, breathed his last on October 7 at the age of 79. He was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goobye.
Ramesh Deo
Veteran actress Ramesh Deo, who was known for his performances in movies like Anand, Khilona, Mere Apne, etc, passed away on February 2 at the age of 90. Confirming the news of his demise, Ramesh Deo's son Ajinkya said, 'My father was not keeping well for the last a few days. He was experiencing breathlessness on Wednesday (February 2) morning. So, we admitted him to the hospital and he passed away in the evening due to a heart attack'.
Salim Ghouse
Salim Ghouse, who is known for his performance in movies like Soldier, Koyla, etc, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 70. Talking about the same, his wife Anita Salim said, 'We took him to Kokilaben Hospital last night, and he passed away this morning. He hated grieving and wanted life to go on. He didn't suffer, he wouldn't have liked being dependent on anyone. He was a man with a lot of self-respect. He was a multifaceted actor, a martial artist, an actor, a director and a lovely chef in the kitchen'.
Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma
Ace santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passed away on May 10. He was 84 and was suffering from kidney-related issues. He was on dialysis for six months before he breathed his last. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Vikram Gokhale
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 77 due to multiple organ failure. Confirming the news, the hospital released a statement stating, 'We are saddened to announce that the noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale passed away today at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure. Our deep condolences'. He is known for his performances in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Champion, Mission Mangal etc.
Tunisha Sharma
Tunisha Sharma, who was seen playing the younger version of Katrina Kaif's characters in Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, died by suicide on December 24. She was 20 and was last seen playing the lead in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul opposite Sheezan Khan.
