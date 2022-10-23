Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Enjoys Popular Bengali Food Combo While Shooting in Kolkata; Pic

Anushka Sharma is set to make her acting comeback soon and her fans can't keep calm. The actress, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 release Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, will make her comeback with cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic. Titled as Chakda Xpress, the movie will feature Anushka playing Jhulan's role in the movie and is currently shooting in Kolkata. In fact, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, who is quite active on social media, has been keeping fans updated about her food diaries.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka shared an image on Instagram wherein she posted a pic of enjoying the popular Bengali food combo ghugni and pauruti [bread]. Sharing the image, Anushka wrote, "#ItsSoKolkata". Earlier, Anushka had shared a glimpse of herself enjoying the famous street food jhalmuri which includes a mix of puffed rice spiced up with condiments and vegetables like onion and tomato. She had also shared that she enjoyed the chaat with guava.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post enjoying Kolkata's local food during Chakda Xpress shooting:

Meanwhile, talking about Chakda Xpress, the movie will feature Anushka playing the role of cricketer for the first time on screen. The actress has been working hard in the cricket ground to get into Jhulan Goswami's shoes. Talking about the film, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket". Chakda Xpress will be releasing on Netflix.