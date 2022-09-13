Anushka Sharma's last screen appearance was in Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif's Zero which released in 2018. After a short sabbatical and giving birth to her daughter Vamika, the actress is now all set to return to the silverscreen with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress.
Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma 'Gets' Into Jhulan Goswami's Shoes To Recreate Her Journey
Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film which will directly premiere on Netflix, is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Recently, Anushka took to her social media handle to give fans a sneak peek into the world of Chakda Xpress.
She captioned her post as, "Getting into her shoes and recreating the journey! 🎥🎞️ #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix #ComingSoon."
In the picture, Anushka is seen sitting on a bed with a pair of shoes as she preps up for a crucial game of cricket. It gives us a peek into the struggles Jhulan had to go through and her perseverance to become a global phenomenon.
Recently, Anushka had kickstarted the second shooting schedule of this film in the UK. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to essay the role of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of cricket.
Mounted on a huge scale, Anushka Sharma-starrer Chakda Xpress will narrate how the celebrated Indian bowler moved up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her dream of playing cricket.
Speaking about Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of the Indian women's national cricket team holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. An Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour in 2018.
It would be interesting to watch Anushka Sharma play such an inspiring character on screen!
