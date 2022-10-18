After a short hiatus of four years and embracing motherhood, Anushka Sharma is all set to return back to acting with her upcoming Netflix film Chakda Xpress based on the life of legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami.
Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Recreates India VS Pak Match At Eden Gardens; See Photos
The film has already hit the shooting floors. Prior the shoot's commencement, the actress had shared glimpses of her preparation to get into the skin of the iconic cricketer. After filming in Mumbai, Anushka and team have landed in Kolkata to continue filming the sports drama.
Recently, the actress was spotted shooting for Chakda Xpress at the popular Eden Gardens in Kolkata. We came across a few pictures of Anushka, in the iconic blue jersey, shooting a scene for what seems like an India vs Pakistan match, from the sets which are going viral on social media.
In one of the clicks, we see a sweaty Anushka preparing for a shot while another one features a masked Prosit Roy, the director of Chakda Xpress, giving her direction for her shot. There's another picture where we see the Sultan actress surrounded by the crew members of the film.
Previously, Anushka had shared that the script of Chakda Xpress was an eye-opener for her and that she was completely blown over by it. When Jhulan Goswami hanged up her boots after a successful 20-year-long career in the game in September, the actress penned a heartfelt note for her.
Calling Jhulan Goswami, an 'inspiration', 'role-model' and a 'legend', Anushka wrote, "Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you Jhulan for being a game changer in Indian Women's Cricket."
Anushka Sharma's last theatrical release was Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
