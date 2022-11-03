Charu Asopa Feels Her Divorce With Rajeev Sen Has Become A National Joke; Reveals Sushmita Sen’s Advice To Her

Recommended Video

Charu Asopa ने राजीव को लेकर किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, कहा जब मैं नहीं रहती थी तो घर पर...

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for their ongoing troubled marriage. The couple is seen watching each other's dirty linen in public these days and are into blame games at the moment. In fact, Charu has been spilling beans about her toxic marriage about how Rajeev accused her of infidelity and hampered her professional life. And now, during her recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Charu broke down and stated that her troubled marriage and separation have become a national joke.

The actress stated that she doesn't have anyone to confide in as she doesn't even trust her mother who didn't take a stand for her when she needed her the most. Furthermore, Charu opened up on maintaining a cordial equation with Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen and stated that the Aarya star never told them to work it out. Speaking about Sushmita's advise to her amid the troubled marriage, Charu stated that the Biwi No 1 actress always asked her to prioritise her happiness. "She has always told me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. My parents, yes, they've told me to try and resolve the differences. But didi never said so," she added.

Charu also emphasised that though she did reach out to Sushmita for help despite her abusive marriage, the latter had always advised her to focus on herself. "She has said that if I'm happier with Rajeev, then that's what I should do, but if I'm happier away from him, then I should separate," Charu was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Sushmita had also organised a special birthday party for Rajeev and Charu's daughter Ziana's first birthday and even penned a sweet note for the little munchkin. She wrote, "Look at that strong & mysterious Phoenix!!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!! May you always Rise & Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!! May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan. We love you little Munchkin!!". Meanwhile, Charu is looking forward to starting the divorce procedures with Rajeev.