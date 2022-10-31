Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Divorce: Sushmita Sen To Miss Niece Ziana’s First Birthday Party? Here’s What We Know

It hasn't been long since Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's troubled marriage has been making the headlines. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 and have a daughter together named Ziana. Recently, Charu revealed that she had decided to file a divorce case and has even moved out into a separate home. The news of Charu and Rajeev's divorce came as a shock to their fans. And as their troubled marriage continues to grab the eyeballs, Charu and Rajeev are once again in the news, but this time for Ziana's first birthday.

It has been reported that Sushmita Sen has organised a grand birthday party for Ziana who will be turning 1 on November 1. And now, Charu has confirmed the news, however, she stated Sushmita will not be a part of the celebrations. Talking to Pinkvilla, Charu stated, "Sushmita (Sen) didi, Renee, and Alisah have planned Ziana's first birthday. Unfortunately, didi won't be able to be a part of it because she had to suddenly go for some shooting. So, she won't be able to make it but the whole family is going to be there". On the other hand, Rajeev confirmed that he will be a part of Ziana's birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, Charu has also confirmed that she will also be making a comeback on TV and is likely to make an announcement soon. Talking about her troubled marriage, Charu shared details about her toxic marriage and emphasised that giving her marriage a second chance was a big mistake. "We have had a lot of issues but I was hoping for them to get resolved for the sake of our daughter Ziana. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work," she told the Times of India. Charu also added that she doesn't want to drag the wedding as it might get toxic for Ziana.