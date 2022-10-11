Chello Show Child Actor Rahul Koli Dies Of Cancer in Ahmedabad

Child actor, Rahul Koli of India's official entry to the Oscars 2023, Chello Show or Last Film Show fame, passed away on October 2. Rahul was only 10 and died of leukaemia at a cancer hospital in Ahmedabad. Sharing the news of his demise, his father, Ramu Koli, said, "On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more."

"Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals." A prayer meet was organised by his family at their native Hapa village in Jamnagar on Monday (October 10).

"He was so happy and would often tell me that our lives would change after October 14 (the release date of the movie). But he left us before that," his father added. The film's opening will coincide with Rahul's 13th day of his death which is called "termu" in Gujarati, meaning the family would perform some post-death rituals.

Just 12 days ago, the Film Federation of India announced Chhello Show, a Guajrati film, as the country's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards. The film is directed by a US-based filmmaker, Pan Nalin aka Pan Pandya, and is semi-biographical; it entails the story of growing up in Saurashtra and discovering the magic of movies.

Meanwhile, the film will be screened in 95 theatres across India at a cost of 95 rupees a day ahead of its release. The coming-of-age Indian drama will compete for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film's director, Pan Nalin, in a statement said, "There has been immense excitement among fans for our film Last Film Show (Chhello Show) and we are all too happy to release it on the 'Last Show' of Thursday. Also, what better way to celebrate its selection at the 95th Oscars than by releasing it in 95 cinemas at a wonderful price of Rs 95."