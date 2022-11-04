Children's Day: 11-Year-Old Meharpreet Kaur's Josh Videos Will Melt Away Your Blues

Children are pure at heart, that's why they say that if you are angry or annoyed or simply having a bad day, a simple smile on their face or their laughter will make you forget everything. 11-year-old Meharpreet Kaur's videos have the same effect! The little girl loves acting and dancing, especially bhangra. She lives in Perth, Australia, but her videos definitely give a Punjabi vibe.

The girl with that sweet innocent face is actually trained in Martial Arts. Yes, you read it right! Meharpreet has a blue belt in taekwondo.

Meharpreet Kaur has performed bhangra, giddha on Karan Auila, Nimrat Khaira, Arian Dhillon, Harbhajan Maan, Garry Sandhu, and Waris Brothers' shows in Perth. She has also achieved a spot on the top 100 Joshilye stars title.

Kaur became a part of Josh 4 months ago and so far, the leading app has tried to make her journey a good one. Josh has given her 72 k fans, who love her videos and follow her. Josh makes it easy for anyone to operate the app. Creating videos and sharing videos is quite easy on the app. Josh became the wind beneath her wings.

Talking about her future plan, Meharpreet Kaur says that she really wants to be a part of the Punjabi industry as a child artist and we hope with Josh's help, she can reach newer heights in life.