Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is constantly winning hearts much before its release. While the film has made a special place in the mind of the audience it's exciting to see that the megastar Chiranjeevi introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan as 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa'.

Taking to his social media Chiranjeevi shared a post with a beautiful poster of the film and introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan as 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa'. He further added the caption -

"'లాల్ సింగ్ చడ్డా' ప్రేయసి 'రూప'ని మీకు పరిచయం చేస్తున్నాను...వీళ్లిద్దరి బంధం గురించి ఒక్క మాటలో చెప్పాలంటే 'ముద్దపప్పు-ఆవకాయ'.

Introducing Rupa from #LaalSinghChaddha #Rupa #KareenaKapoorKhan #AamirKhan @AKPPL_Official

@Viacom18Studios @chay_akkineni #11August22Release"