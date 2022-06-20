Choreographing For Celebrities, Choreographer Ashish Mathur Proves His A-Game

Recently, we saw how a prominent dance company named Aasma Dance Company, led by none other than exemplary choreographer Ashish Mathur created more headlines when the team, under his visions and ideas as the founder, choreographed for the couple Milind Gaba and Pria Beniwal and also Harsh Beniwal.

A closer look around us will show us how a few industries have been on a constant growth pedestal. This could be possible for varied reasons, but most importantly, for the rigorous efforts and relentless drive with which a few professionals have worked day in and day out to turn their ideas from paper into action and turn those visions into a reality. The world of dance and entertainment is a world of its own. It runs by the brilliance of tons of incredibly talented choreographers, directors, and performers, who today have gone ahead in enthralling the world through choreographies on musical pieces for different events, shows, and occasions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Milind Gaba is one of the most popular names in the world of music as a singer, songwriter, and producer, while now wife Pria Beniwal has raised the bar for others as a fashion/beauty influencer. Both of them, who looked like a dream at every festivity of their wedding, were praised even more when they showed their dancing skills, and guests and audiences went all in awe of their performances, thanks to Ashish Mathur to help them learn the choreography right and put up a great entertaining act for everyone. Not just that, Ashish Mathur even choreographed for Pria Beniwal's brother Harsh Beniwal, a popular YouTuber, content creator, and Instagramer who astonished everyone with his performance.

On choreographing these personalities, Ashish Mathur says, "It is just so much fun to be with these people, who are always excitedly ready to learn unique choreographies and enthral all with their final performance. Working with Milind, Pria and Harsh was an equally incredible experience for me as they were quite down to earth and, in all honesty, learned the choreographies not just to perform great on their D-Day but, most importantly, to spread more smiles and happiness among their loved ones, family, friends and other guests." Adding further, he says, "With Aasma Dance Company, clients do not have to think of anything else, as we as a team take care of everything from their entries, props, displays, compelling dance performances, and of course our unique choreographies."

Ashish Mathur (@ashishmathurofficial) thinks that their exceptional approach to choreographing different dance performances for their clients and their emphasis on creating an overall vibe have helped them as a team reach massive success and growth levels in the world of entertainment. Since 2004, Aasma Dance Company (@aasmadancecompanyindia), under the leadership of Ashish Mathur, has only seen an upward growth trend, gaining a colossal number of clients and getting the opportunity to perform nationally and internationally.