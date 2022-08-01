Speaking about Ananya's confidence at Karan's chat show, Chunky told ETimes, "I am feeling on top of the world. She carried herself so well in KWK. I am very proud of her and feel that she should never lose that honesty in her."

Chunky Panday is one proud father and why not? His actress-daughter Ananya Panday has won several hearts after she graced the chat show of Karan Johar Koffee With Karan, 7. Many netizens felt that Ananya has become very mature since her debut and the way she answered Karan's questions has left netizens pretty impressed.

Ananya graced the chat show with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda, who is making his Bollywood debut opposite her in Liger- a film which is bankrolled by Johar himself.

During her conversation with Karan, when Ananya was asked if she loved Arjun Reddy, the character played by Vijay in the film of the same name, she said, "Honestly I feel if people have come up to him (Vijay Deverakonda) then I'm sure there are people like that. I'm just not surrounded by those people. And I would not advise any of my friends to be okay with it. But, that's just how I am."

Advertisement Advertisement

Reacting to Ananya-Vijay's Koffee With Karan episode, a netizen tweeted, "#KoffeeWithKaranS7 just watch the episode with Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda! I'm absolutely in love with Ananya! She's probably the sweetest guest to appear on that show. She deserves better than the unnecessary trolling all the time."

"Not gonna lie, I find her really sweet and I feel bad for her for getting trolled brutally on a daily basis even for petty things. She doesn't deserve such hate, I mean she is harmless," wrote one more netizen while lauding Ananya on Twitter.

With respect to work, Ananya's upcoming film Liger is slated to arrive in theatres on August 25, 2022.

(Social media posts are unedited.)