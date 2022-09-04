Chup: Amitabh Bachchan Turns Music Composer For R Balki’s Film

If you've been paying attention to the news about R Balki's newest Chup you might have noticed a name we are all familiar with with a title we've never seen associated with it. Amitabh Bachchan as Music Composer. Surprising isn't it? But rest assured, it is not a glitch. Big B has donned many hats over the years and has also lent his voice to some iconic songs too. But this is the first time that the King of Bollywood has composed a score. and here's the whole story from the director R Balki himself.

"It all happened very impromptu. I had asked Amitji to see the movie (Chup). After seeing it, he called me over and he played me a tune on his piano and said that's what the movie and the characters made him feel. He was very touched. I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gifted it to the movie. Today Chup is the first film that has got Amitji's official composition as the score for the credits."