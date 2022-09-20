After Akshay Kumar's 2018 film PadMan, R Balki's next is a pyschological romantic thriller titled Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. The film which is scheduled to hit the big screens this Friday (September 23), features Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhawanthary in leading roles.
Chup First Review: Mahesh Bhatt Calls Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol Starrer 'Balki's Best Film'
Chup is reportedly a homage to one of Indian cinema's greatest filmmakers Guru Dutt who is known for movies like Pyaasa, Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam and Kaagaz Ke Phool. The commercial failure of Kaagaz Ke Phool affected Dutt so much that he never helmed a film ever again.
R Balki's Chup revolves around a serial killer who goes on a killing spree, targeting film critics for giving poor ratings to movies. Sunny Deol essays the role of a cop in this thriller. Meanwhile, the first review of this much-anticipated film is out, and according to veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, it's R Balki's best film.
Mahesh Bhatt's daughter and actress Pooja Bhatt who is a part of Chup, took to her Instagram page to share her father's verdict on her film.
Sharing some pictures of the filmmaker from Chup's special screening, she wrote, "So the man who has never remained #Chup about his life nor about other burning issues & taught me to do the same no matter what it cost, watched the film with the cast & crew yesterday..His verdict- "Loved, loved simply loved the film. It has audacity & stands tall all alone. That's why it sparkles. I am a Balki fan now. This is his best film." Mahesh Bhatt."
Meanwhile, the makers of Chup have organised a special public free preview of the film three days prior its theatrical release in ten cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Delhi, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bangalore. According to reports, the special freeview got sold out in 10 minutes across the country.
- Dulquer Salmaan On Comparisons Between Sita Ramam And Veer-Zaara: There Is Only One Shah Rukh Khan
- EXCLUSIVE! Dulquer Salmaan: You Might Dislike An Actor But That Doesn't Mean Their Films Deserve Hate
- EXCLUSIVE! Dulquer Salmaan: Sita Ramam Has Opened Up A Bunch Of New Viewers To My Filmography
- Dulquer Salmaan On Negative Reviews For His Films: People Have Even Written That I Should Quit Movies
- R Balki Opens Up About Casting Dulquer Salmaan For His Upcoming Psychological Thriller Chup
- Chup Trailer: A Serial Killer Seeks Revenge From Film Critics In This Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol Film
- Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amaal On Her Birthday With An Adorable Post; See Pics
- Chup: Amitabh Bachchan Turns Music Composer For R Balki’s Film
- Dulquer Salmaan's Next Is A Comedy Entertainer; Read Details Inside!
- Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up About Working With Father Mammootty; Says He's Always Ready
- Dulquer Salmaan Is Fed Up With Romantic Hero Image, Confirms That His Next Is An Action Film
- Chup: Revenge Of The Artist Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan And Sunny Deol Feature In R Balki's Ode To Guru Dutt