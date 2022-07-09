R Balki has unveiled the teaser of Chup: Revenge Of The Artist on legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's birth anniversary today (June 9). Paying an ode to him, the teaser directly refers to the criticism that Guru Dutt received for his masterpiece Kaagaz Ke Phool at the time of its release.
Chup: Revenge Of The Artist Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan And Sunny Deol Feature In R Balki's Ode To Guru Dutt
Speaking about the teaser, R Balki said, "Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool is one of the many films that is seen as iconic today but was strongly criticized when it was released. Should we be more sensitive to an artist's work or should the artists be less sensitive about what is being written about their work."
Watch the teaser.
Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is R Balki's debut in the genre of blood and kills. A thriller of global significance, the movie is being conceptually touted as the first-of-its-kind in the world. His films have always piqued the interest of fans, critics and peers alike with his subject often making headlines. Breaking through the clutter, the disruptive filmmaker has made a lasting impact with his groundbreaking ideas and original school of thought.
Headlining a power-packed cast of the film is Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, the south cinema Superstar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made a mark for herself with Scam: 1992, and Pooja Bhatt, who recently made a massive comeback with Bombay Begums. The movie is directed by R Balki and Produced by Gauri Shinde, Hope Filmmakers and Pen Studios.
The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).
- Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram Account Gets Hacked, Urges Fans To Ignore Messages Asking Log In Information
- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Gashmeer Mahajani: Guru Dutt's Pyaasa Made A Mountain Of Difference To Me
- Bhavna Talwar To Begin Work On Guru Dutt's Biopic Titled Pyaasa
- Mother India Fame Actress Kumkum Passes Away At 86
- Remembering Guru Dutt! A Look Back At Pyaasa- A Timeless Classic
- Shahrukh Khan: I Would Love To Essay Guru Dutt's Life
- Pics: Vidya Balan Imitates The Looks Of Yesteryear Legends
- Will Biopics On Guru Dutt And Kishore Kumar Be Tragic?
- Bodyguard – Movie Review
- Jackie, Kichcha Huchcha to face off at Box Office
- VK Murthy Film Festival to be held in Bangalore
- Amitabh, Gurudutt among Asia's 25 greatest actors