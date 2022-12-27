Cirkus Fails Badly; A Look At Multiple Flops Delivered By Leads Ranveer, Pooja, & Jacqueline In Last 1 Year
Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, featuring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, was among the biggest releases of 2022.
Amid huge buzz and expectations, the comedy film was released on December 23 during the Christmas festivities. While everyone expected it to end the year on a high note, Cirkus is turning out to be a flop show.
Sadly, the movie's lead trio has been unable to deliver a single big hit in the last one year. Let's look at their multiple hits in the last 12 months here.
Cirkus Box Office Collection
After underperforming during the first weekend, Cirkus crashed badly on the first Monday (December 26). The film collected a disappointing Rs 20.85 crore during the Christmas weekend. On Monday, it reportedly earned around Rs 2.40 crore (early estimates) and is on its way to being a huge commercial disaster.
Cirkus Is Ranveer’s Third Consecutive Flop
For Ranveer, Cirkus will be his third consecutive box office disaster. For him, the rough patch started with last year's Christmas release 83. Despite glorious reviews, former cricketer Kapil Dev's biopic failed to do well and was a huge failure. Earlier this year, Ranveer starred in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar which too flopped badly. After a hattrick of flops, we're pretty sure that he'll be back with a bang soon. He'll next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.
Jacqueline Also Delivered Multiple Flops
Throughout the year, the actress made headlines mostly for the wrong reasons due to her alleged connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Professionally too, 2022 turned out to be disappointing for her due to the failure of Attack, Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, and now Cirkus.
Unlucky Year For Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde started 2022 with Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. However, the film's disastrous performance shocked the whole industry. While Beast did fine, her other release Acharya was a huge box-office failure. Now, even Cirkus has been underperforming and is on its way to being a big flop.
Rohit Shetty’s First Flop Since 2008 Release Sunday
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is often referred to as the 'hit machine' of Bollywood as he has delivered many successful films in the last two decades. Interestingly, Cirkus will be his first commercial failure since his 2008 release Sunday. He's now going to start work on Singham Again with Ajay Devgn.
