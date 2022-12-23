Cirkus LEAKED Online: Ranveer Singh’s Film Available For Free Download In HD Print Within Hours Of Release

Piracy has been a menace and the Bollywood industry has been fighting it for a long time. But looks like their efforts are going in vain as several big releases are falling prey to piracy. The recent addition to the list is Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. To note, Cirkus, which features Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the lead, has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. As fans have been eagerly waiting for Cirkus, it is reported that the Ranveer starrer was leaked online hours after its theatrical release by the piracy giant Tamil Rockers.

It is reported that Ranveer's Cirkus is available for free download online. In fact, the period comedy drama is available in HD print on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez etc. Needless to say, the online leak came as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect the box office collections of Cirkus. To note, Rohit Shetty's directorial is not the only movie that has been leaked within hours of its release. Earlier, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, Kartik Aaryan's Freddy, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Avatar 2 etc became the victim of piracy.

Meanwhile, talking about Cirkus, Ranveer will be seen playing a double role for the first time in the movie and called it a challenging experience. "It was slightly more challenging kyunki it's a comedy of errors and it's about confusion so people have to confuse the two together. So you have to tread a very fine balance. But ultimately it's the director's medium. Nobody makes these movies better than him," he was quoted saying to Pinkvilla.

Furthermore, Ranveer stated that he is grateful to Rohit Shetty for giving him great opportunities. To note, Ranveer was earlier seen playing the role of a cop in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Cirkus marks his second collaboration with the filmmaker. "I'm very grateful to Rohit Shetty for giving me these opportunities. Out-and-out comedy for the first time- something I have wanted to do for so many years, and I have been very vocal about it for at least 4 or 5 years before I got the opportunity. I just want to do a balls-out comedy- slapstick, situational, insult, humour, all rolled into one. So it was a dream come true for me. First time in and as larger-than-life action hero cop character and now first-time comedy and hopefully the first of many," he added.