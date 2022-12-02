Cirkus Trailer Launch: Rohit Shetty Confirms Golmaal 5 With Ranveer Singh; Latter Quips About Cirkus 2, Simmba

Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty’s Second Collaboration

To note, Cirkus marks Ranveer's second collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The actor and director had earlier collaborated for Simmba wherein Ranveer played the role of a cop and it was a massive hit. Needless to say, the actor-director duo are pinning similar hopes for Cirkus as well.

Rohit Shetty Confirms Golmaal 5

During the trailer launch, Ranveer confirmed that Rohit Shetty is making a comedy verse. Following this, Rohit announced his third collaboration with the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor and stated that Ranveer will be a part of Golmaal 5. 'He (Ranveer) is very smart, now he will come in Golmaal as well,' he added. Interestingly, the Cirkus trailer also had a glimpse of the Golmaal franchise towards the end.

Ranveer Singh Quips about Simmba 2 and Cirkus 2

This isn't all. Ranveer was also seen quipping about the second installments of Simmba and Cirkus respectively as he shared his excitement about collaborating with Rohit again. He said, 'I also want Cirkus 2 and Simmba 2, and I will even come in Singham as well. I will come.'

Ranveer Singh To Romance Alia Bhatt Again

As Cirkus is set to release on Christmas this year, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will also star Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead. To note, it will mark Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be hitting the screens on April 28 next year.