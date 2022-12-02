‘Ye Pakka Blockbuster Hai’ Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus Trailer Is Out; Fans Elated With Deepika’s Appearance

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is currently going through a rough patch in his career, is all set to entertain fans with his next biggie - Cirkus.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the period comedy flick features Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as the female leads. It marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after the success of Simmba and Sooryavanshi (extended cameo).

One of the most-awaited films of 2022, Cirkus is slated to hit the theatres later this month. After a long wait, the makers finally unveiled its trailer today (December 2).

As the title suggests, the movie revolves around people working in a circus complany and Ranveer plays a double role in it for the first time in his career.

The trailer has been released on the official Twitter handle of T-Series with the caption, "Experience the roller coaster ride of the electrifying 60's with this crazy Cirkus family. Trailer Out now. #CirkusThisChristmas"

The trailer introduces you to an interesting premise and has many action-packed sequences. Overall, the Cirkus trailer looks promising and is full of entertainment as well as funny one-liners. Now, it'll be interesting to see how its fares at the box office.

Besides Ranveer and the leading ladies, the movie also features Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar among others in interesting roles. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the film. The actress is seen shaking legs with husband Ranveer and fans are loving her appearance in the trailer.

After the back-to-back failure of 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer fans are hopeful that the actor will make a strong comeback with the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Reacting to the Cirkus trailer, a Twitter user wrote, "Is trailer ko dekh kar samajh aa gaya hai ki ye movie sabhi ko bahut pasand ayega aur ye pakka blockbuster hone wali hai."

Another social media user tweeted, "The trailer of Cirkus movie has released guys. Do watch the trailer guys it is really interesting and entertaining. Loved it guys."

A third post read, "Is trailer ko dekhne ke bad main Rohit Shetti ki bahut badi fan Ho Gai hun ab movie Ka Intezar Nahin Hota."

Here are the reactions:

For the unversed, the film is said to be inspired by Gulzar and Sanjeev Kumar-starrer Angoor, which in turn was adapted from Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

Tell us what you think about the Cirkus trailer in the comments section below.