Cuttputlli Trailer: Akshay Kumar As A Cop Is On A Trail To Nab A Psychopath Killer

The wait is finally over. The trailer of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited psychological thriller Cuttputlli has been unveiled today. Touted to be a remake of Vishnu Vishal-Amala Paul's 2018 thriller Ratsasan, the film is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Set in Kasauli, the trailer begins with a series of killings of young girls which rock the small town. Arjan Sethi (Akshay Kumar), a dutiful sub-inspector who has taken the oath to keep the people of the town safe, begins to investigate the shadow of terror which leaves behind bodies.

Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, he sets out to find the link between the murders and the face behind them. In a twisted turn of fate, his investigations bring the killer closer home.

Watch the trailer of Cuttputlli

Speaking about the film, Akshay Kumar said in a statement, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature's beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It's filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that's what makes it unique!! Get ready for the kill , multiple chills and even more thrills. Director Ranjit has done a brilliant job of narrating this thriller in a unique style."

Director Ranjit Tewari said, "Being given an opportunity to collaborate with Akshay sir for the second time was extremely humbling & exciting. I was attracted to Cuttputlli because the work of our police forces always intrigued me. I wanted our audiences to visually experience the mental acumen and perseverance along with the physical handwork that goes into solving a case."

He added, "The experience of shooting through the second lockdown was made much easier by Vaashu ji, Jackky, Deepshikha and the entire team that lent me their unwavering support and trust. Every team member has worked relentlessly to get into the skin of their characters."

Besides Akshay Kumar, Cuttputlli also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal role. The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. For fans in the US, the Akshay Kumar-starrer will be streaming exclusively on Hulu.