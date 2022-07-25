The wait is finally over! The much anticipated trailer of Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah starrer Darlings has been unveiled today. Also featuring Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, the first sneak-peek of the dark comedy is interesting right from the word 'go'.

The trailer opens up with Badrunissa (Alia Bhatt) and her mother played by Shefali Shah paying a visit to the police station to file a missing person's complaint against former's husband, Hamza (Vijay Varma). Later, it is revealed that Badrunissa and her mother are actually the masterminds behind Hamza's kidnapping.

Further, some shots in the trailer hint that Badrunissa is a victim of domestic violence at the hands of the hands of Hamza, which could be one of the reasons why the mother-daughter duo decided to take revenge from him.

Watch the trailer of Darlings.

The Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah starrer marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen. The film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo who decide to take matter in their own hands when faced with odds.

Previously in a statement, Alia Bhatt had said that Darlings holds a very special place in her heart as it's her first film as a producer, and that too with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment as the co-producer. She had said that she is very proud and happy with how the film has shaped up.

Meanwhile, recently, at the promotional event of Shamshera, Alia's actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that he has already watched Darlings and was all praise for Alia's performance in the film. Filmmaker Karan Johar who is a close mentor to Alia, had also lauded Darlings and said that it's engaging as well as hard-hitting.

Darlings is slated to release on Netflix on August 5.