Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Share A Funny Moment On A Yacht; WATCH VIDEO

Amid rumours of a 'rift', Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently took some time out from their busy working schedules to spend some quality time with each other.

Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his actress-wife playfully hitting him while he secretly tries to film her as they enjoy a dreamy yacht ride. Alongside the video, the Padmaavat actor posted a picture of himself. He captioned his post, "Cutie."

Have a look at the video

The actress looked radiant as she donned a white tee and black shorts which she paired with white shoes and socks, Ranveer on the other hand, was seen chilling in a white T-shirt and black track pants. In the video which seems to be from one of their exotic vacations abroad, Deepika is seen patting his stretched feet in front of her as he tells her something.

Fans were relieved to watch the power couple chilling together as lately, the grapevine was abuzz with strong whispers that all isn't well between them. However, neither Ranveer nor Deepika addressed these rumours and instead let their PDA on social media do all the talking!

Later in a podcast when Meghan Markle, Deepika emphasised on how much she was missing her actor-husband who was away at a music festival.

"My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face," Deepika had said and debunked all separation rumours.

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika are busy with their respective film careers. Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming espionage thriller Pathaan. The action extravaganza marks her fourth outing with Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. The makers of this much-anticipated movie unveiled the teaser of the film on King Khan's birthday yesterday (November 2, 2022).

Besides Pathaan, Deepika Padukone also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and Nag Ashwin's Project K co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Ranveer Singh on the other hand, has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.