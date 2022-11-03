Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Share A Funny Moment On A Yacht; WATCH VIDEO
Amid rumours of a 'rift', Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently took some time out from their busy working schedules to spend some quality time with each other.
Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his actress-wife playfully hitting him while he secretly tries to film her as they enjoy a dreamy yacht ride. Alongside the video, the Padmaavat actor posted a picture of himself. He captioned his post, "Cutie."
The actress looked radiant as she donned a white tee and black shorts which she paired with white shoes and socks, Ranveer on the other hand, was seen chilling in a white T-shirt and black track pants. In the video which seems to be from one of their exotic vacations abroad, Deepika is seen patting his stretched feet in front of her as he tells her something.
Fans were relieved to watch the power couple chilling together as lately, the grapevine was abuzz with strong whispers that all isn't well between them. However, neither Ranveer nor Deepika addressed these rumours and instead let their PDA on social media do all the talking!
Later in a podcast when Meghan Markle, Deepika emphasised on how much she was missing her actor-husband who was away at a music festival.
"My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face," Deepika had said and debunked all separation rumours.
On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika are busy with their respective film careers. Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming espionage thriller Pathaan. The action extravaganza marks her fourth outing with Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. The makers of this much-anticipated movie unveiled the teaser of the film on King Khan's birthday yesterday (November 2, 2022).
Besides Pathaan, Deepika Padukone also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and Nag Ashwin's Project K co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
Ranveer Singh on the other hand, has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.
- Pathaan Teaser: 5 Things Which Made Us Go All Hearts In This SRK, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham Film
- Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Is Back With A 'Boom' & Has Deepika Padukone & John Abraham For Company
- Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Project K To Lock Horns With Salman Khan's Eid 2024 Release
- Deepika Padukone Lights Up Diwali With Her Style And Leaves Ranveer Singh In Awe; Pic
- Suhana Khan Attends Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Draped In Saree, Netizens Say 'Resembles Deepika Padukone'
- SSMB 29 Story: Writer Vijayendra Prasad Confirms That It Is Inspired By A Real-Life Incident!
- Mahesh Babu's Film With SS Rajamouli To Feature Deepika Padukone As The Female Lead?
- Deepika Padukone Is Now Scientifically Proven As One of The World’s 10 Most Beautiful Women
- Deepika Padukone's Cute PDA Moment With Ranveer Singh During Instagram Live Will Leave You Gushing
- Deepika Padukone Silences Separation Rumours Floating In Media; 'Ranveer Is Going To Be Happy...'
- Deepika Padukone Recalls How Some People Thought She Was Lying About Being Depressed
- World Mental Health Day: Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Stars Who Spoke On Battling Depression, Anxiety