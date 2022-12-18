Deepika Padukone Becomes First Indian To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy, Fans Shower Love On Pathaan Star

Deepika Padukone has made India proud yet again by becoming the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. The Bollywood superstar and India’s biggest global ambassador escorted the FIFA World Cup trophy in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton truck and unveiled it at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Deepika walked in with FIFA legend and former Spanish Professional Footballer, Iker Casillas Fernandez for the trophy unveiling. The actress looked resplendent in a white shirt, brown overcoat, black belt, and her hundred-watt smile. Whilst making it a global moment for India, Padukone has added yet another highlight to her global achievements.

Meanwhile, her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan was also seen making an appearance during a pre-match show alongside Wayne Rooney. The duo recreated SRK's signature pose in the studio and their picture has gone viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone, who has time and again made India proud on the global stage, had millions of cameras flashing at her. The actress’ presence at the jam-packed bustling stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is truly an iconic moment that will remain etched in the minds of the actress’ admirers.

Many fans took to Twitter to congratulate Deepika on her latest achievement. One user wrote, “India may not have been there in the field but India's star #DeepikaPadukone was not only there, she also held the #WorldCupTrophy before either #FRA or #ARG.” Another fan tweeted, “Honestly, I know nothing of fashion, but watching her smile cures all my grief. Just love her to death. Period (sic).”