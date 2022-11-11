Deepika Padukone Can’t Take Her Eyes Off Ranveer Singh Shakes A Leg For Paps At An Award Show; WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make for one of the most talked about couples in B-Town. From their love story to their sizzling chemistry, everything about Ranveer and Deepika makes the headlines. Needless to say, it is a treat to watch the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela in one frame. Recently, the power couple made heads turn as they made an appearance at one of the prestigious award shows in the city. Ranveer and Deepika had their fashion game on point as they arrived for the green carpet hand in hand.

And now, we have got our hands on a video from the event wherein Ranveer was seen shaking a leg on the green carpet and his energy was infectious. In the video, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen dressed in a quirky black suit with a green shirt and a dragon print on his trousers. His swag was unmissable as he grooved at the green carpet for the paps. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who was a sight to behold in her red attire, couldn't take her eyes off her husband. In the video, the Bajirao Mastani actress was seen smiling as she looked at Ranveer's quirky performance.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez. On the other hand, Deepika is currently gearing up for the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Also starring John Abraham has the lead antagonist, Pathaan marks Deepika's fourth collaboration with King Khan after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Xpress. Besides, she will also be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for first time in Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.