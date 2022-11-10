Deepika Padukone Drops A Cryptic Post; Ranveer Singh Says 'It's Time To Give Me A Kiss'

One of Bollywood's most adorable couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to drop some major relationship goals for us. The lovebirds often display their love and affection for each other on social media which makes fans go 'aww' all over them.

Yesterday (November 9, 2022), Deepika clocked 15 years in the Hindi Film Industry. The gorgeous actress had made her debut in Bollywood opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om in 2007.

On her special day, Deepika Padukone dropped a cryptic post which left her fans scratching their heads. The actress shared a short video on her Instagram handle with the text on it that read, "It's time to look East." She captioned her post as, "#staytuned."

Have a look at Deepika Padukone's Instagram post

Meanwhile, fans were confused over Deepika's latest post. An Instagram user wrote, :HELLOOOOOO what is THISSSSS????" Another one commented, "IS IT YOUR BEAUTY BRAND !!!!!,""East is the title to your next movie kya? 🧐," asked another user.

Advertisement

However, the comment that caught everyone's attention came from Deepika's actor husband, Ranveer Singh. Ranveer left a mushy comment on her post that read, "It's time to give me a kiss."

This isn't the first time when Ranveer Singh had indulged into PDA on social media. Previously, the actor was seen showering kisses on his better half's poster at a shop in Delhi when he was there for a store launch.

The actor had made sure that the world knows what he thinks of his wifey dearest, even when she isn't with him in person. In response, Deepika had taken to her Instagram stories to share his post and written, "Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe @ranveersingh."

With respect to films, Deepika Padukone last appeared in Shakun Batra's ensemble domestic noir Gehraiyaan which premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming espionage thriller Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. She also has Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Amitabh Bachchan-Prabhas' Project K in the pipeline.

Ranveer Singh on the other hand, will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.