Deepika Padukone Gets Emotional As Ranveer Singh Calls Her The Best Thing That Has Happened To Him

During the show, Ranveer praised his wife and talked about how he admires her for all her achievements, leaving her teary-eyed.

Last night (July 29, 2022), actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for Mijwan Fashion Show 2022, and their pictures set the internet on fire. The fashion show was organised by Shabana Azmi in association with her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. Dressed in Manish Malhotra's outfits, the duo looked ravishing and their pictures have been going viral on social media. The actors were showstoppers for Manish Malhotra.

He said, "And you my darling, my baby, the best thing that has happened to me. Baby achieving things on a global stage is unprecedented for an Indian artist. You make your own path as you go and through all your achievements really just living a life of purpose, I find that hugely inspiring. I admire you. I love you. You are truly the best thing that has happened to me."

Ranveer is a doting husband and we just love how he never leaves a single chance to boast about his talented wife in front of others. His sweet gestures towards Deepika speak volumes about how secure he is as a husband.

With respect to work, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which did not work at the box office. He will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Deepika on the other hand, was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles.