Deepika Padukone Lights Up Diwali With Her Style And Leaves Ranveer Singh In Awe; Pic
Deepika Padukone - the name has been synonymous with style and grace. The diva aces the art of carrying every look with panache. From the airport looks to ethnics, casuals to red carpet, Deepika never misses a chance to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city. Interestingly, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress took the social media by a storm of late after she shared a stunning pic of herself. However, it was Ranveer Singh's comment that stole the light.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a pic of herself wherein she was seen wearing a grey blouse with a tint of gold. It was an off shoulder blouse with a plunging neckline and it was paired with a layered necklace. Deepika completed the look with a back bun and she was indeed a sight to behold. Soon, Ranveer took to the comment section and sung praises for his Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela co-star. He wrote, "Stunner!". On the other hand, Deepika's Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan had also like the pic.
Take a look at Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika Padukone's post:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited movie Pathan. Also starring John Abraham, Pathan will mark Deepika's fourth collaboration with King Khan after Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's next Fighter which will mark her first collaboration with Hrithik. Deepika will also be collaborating with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K.
