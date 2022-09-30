Deepika Padukone Poses For Paps Amid Health Scare And Trouble In Marriage Rumours

Lately, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is in the news for various reasons. There were reports floating in the media that the dimpled-beauty was hospitalised in Mumbai after she complained of uneasiness. This was followed by rumours pertaining to her personal life.

A tweet went viral stating that all's not well between her and her husband Ranveer Singh. The post received a lot of flak from fans of Ranveer and Deepika. Amid this chatter around her, the Gehraiyaan actress was spotted smiling and posing for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Dressed in a striped sweater vest which she paired up with a black tee-shirt and blue denim, Deepika looked every bit gorgeous. Her messy bun and minimal makeup made her look Instagram-perfect.

On the other hand, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was recently seen showering praise at Deepika during an interactive session at the 22nd edition of FICCI. He had also dropped a hint that they have a 'sweet surprise' in store for everyone.

Speaking about his actress-wife, he had said, "I have nothing but utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too." He had called her one of the best things in his life and had added that he is grateful to have her in his life.

Workwise, Deepika Padukone has a choc-o-bloc schedule with interesting movies like Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Nag Ashwin's Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Ranveer on the other hand, will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.