After taking the Hindi Film Industry by storm, Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in which she shared screen space with actors like Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, and others. However, since the film's release in January 2017, the Padmaavat star hasn't not starred in any other Hollywood project.
Deepika Padukone Recalls A Hollywood Actor's Comment Which Left Her Upset; 'I Met Him At...'
Recently, in an interview with Business of Fashion, Deepika revealed that she has shied away from signing more global films because of her negative experiences during her visits to the US.
Speaking about the racial stereotypes in Hollywood and how the West perceives outsiders, the Piku star told the magazine, "You are the scientist. You are the computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I've had my fans ask me why I've not done more [global] movies. But that's not what I'm settling for, because I am - and we are - so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don't know the world outside of the world that they live in."
She also recalled how she was upset with a Hollywood actor's comment when she met him at a Vanity Fair party. However, she refused to divulge his name.
"I know this actor... I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said 'Hey by the way, you speak English really well.' I didn't even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, 'What do you mean you speak English really well?' Did he have this notion that we don't speak English?'" Deepika said in her interview with the publication.
Earlier this year, the actress was also one of the jury members of the Cannes Film Festival. With respect to films, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's Pathaan. She will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
