Deepika Padukone has been one of the actresses in the industry who is known for speaking actively about mental health. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has been quite vocal about her battle with depression and has always emphasised on the importance of mental health. And now, Deepika is once again making the headlines as she recalled her battle with depression ahead of World Mental Health Day. She stated that she is thankful to her mother Ujjala Padukone for identifying the symptoms of depression in her and ensuring her treatment during the vulnerable times.

Speaking to NDTV, Deepika asserted that the family role's mental health is extremely crucial. She asserted that her mother was a caregiver who had her back through thick and thin. "Had my mother and the caregiver not identified my symptoms, in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don't know what state I would be in today. Ensuring, I was regular with my treatment, with my consultations with the doctors, and of course, it takes a toll on the caregiver as well and that's not something new. I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver," Deepika Padukone added. She also emphasised that "the emotional well-being of the caregiver is as important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness".

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She is currently working on Siddharth Anand's upcoming movie Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie marks Deepika's fourth collaboration with King Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in Fighter and is also working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's directorial .