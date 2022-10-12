Deepika Padukone Recalls How Some People Thought She Was Lying About Being Depressed

Ever since Deepika Padukone opened up on battling depression on national television in 2015, the actress has been a strong advocate of mental health. She even started an organisation called Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health and reduce stigma associated with mental illness.

Recently, the Gehraiyaan actress joined Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on her Archetypes podcast to talk about mental health and activism.

As per a report in Indian Express, while speaking on the podcast, the actress revealed that a section of people were skeptical when she spoke about her battle with depression in public which was expected. However, she also added that there were many people out there who welcomed her decision to speak her truth.

The Padmaavat star said on the podcast, "It feels like this huge burden was lifted off their shoulders. That finally, someone acknowledged the fact that okay, there is something that is such a thing as mental illness but with everything good that you do they'll always be sort of that."

She further added, "And so, there were a bunch of people who felt that either I was doing this to promote a movie or they thought that I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company. And there were articles. They thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that, I'm now going to start advertising for some sort of medication."

Deepika told Meghan that as difficult as the period was, she is glad that she experienced it as she emerged as a stronger person. The actress said that after having been through this 'life and death' situation, she now believes that she has a purpose that goes beyond her work and the money that comes with it.

The actress further said that she values the little things in her life like hugging her sister, or the late-night conversations that she has with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh.

Workwise, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM