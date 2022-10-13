After dating for six long years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched in November 2018 in an elaborate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Since then, the couple has been giving us major relationship goals. Be it interviews or public outings, they never fail to express their love and admiration for each other.
Deepika Padukone Silences Separation Rumours Floating In Media; 'Ranveer Is Going To Be Happy...'
However, recently, rumours of their separation surfaced on the internet which sent their fans into tizzy. Later, the lovebirds rubbished these speculations with their PDA on social media.
And now, Deepika has silenced all the divorce reports doing the internet in her recent podcast with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
The Padmaavat actress told Meghan that her husband Ranveer will be happy to see her after a week as he was at a music festival. She said, "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he's just come back. So, he's gonna be happy to see my face."
Previously, Ranveer who is quite active on social media, had shared a bunch of pictures in which he was clad in hot pink from head to toe. His pictures had received a lot of love from the followers. His actress-wife Deepika Padukone too, had posted a comment which read, "Edible'. In response, the actor had dropped a kiss emoticon.
Speaking about movies, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's ensemble film Cirkus. He is also a part of Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which he is reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.
Deepika Padukone on the other hand, has a bunch of interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham starrer Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
