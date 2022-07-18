When the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's much awaited film Brahmastra dropped online, hawk eyed fans spotted Deepika Padukone making a blink-and-you-miss appearance in the sneak-peek. There were speculations doing the rounds that the actress will be essaying the role of Jal Devi in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project.

Recently, in an interview, Ayan had said that he is planning to make his own Brahmastra universe, with multiple characters getting a spin off, if the first film fares well at the box office. Now, the latest buzz in the tinsel town suggests that Brahmastra 2 will revolve around two central characters, Mahadev and Parvati.

As per sources according to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2. A source close to the film informed the portal, " Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part,"adding that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

The first part of Brahmastra trilogy revolves around Shiva and Isha, which is another name for Mahadev and Parvati. The source told the portal that all the characters in Ayan's universe deeply rooted in Indian mythology, are interlinked, and that the world is unlike anything one has seen before in world cinema.

Meanwhile, the characters Shiva and Isha will continue to remain a part of the trilogy. Brahmastra also boosts of a special cameo by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan whose role has been currently kept under wraps.

Coming back to Deepika Padukone, the actress has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and The Intern remake.