Deepika Padukone was one of the celebrity attendees at the recently held Louis Vuitton show at the Paris Fashion Week. While fans couldn't stop gushing over the actress who was seated in the front row of the star-studded event, they were more than happy to see her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone accompanying her.

Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a grey mini dress with a raised hemline. With her light smokey eye, burgundy lips and swept-back wet hair look, the Pathaan actress made several hearts flutter. She accessorized her look with a statement LV mini handbag in the shades of yellow and tan.

Her mother Ujjala wore a white shirt and a pair of trousers with a matching blazer. On the other hand, her father Prakash decided to go all things casual as he donned a black sweater over a white shirt and a pair of black pants.

A video of Deepika Padukone is going viral on social media in which she is seen turning back and looking out for her parents, who were walking behind her.

Have a look at the video

In one of the pictures doing the rounds on the internet, Deepika and her parents are seen posing in front of Paris' famous Louvre Pyramid.

Meanwhile, fans praised Deepika for sharing the special moments of her life with her parents. An Instagram user wrote, "Just loving watching her in international events with her parents ❤️must be so proud ❤️❤️." Another comment read, "So elegant and thoughtful 😍❤️ love her sharing these successful moments with her parents." A few fans even complimented Deepika's mother. One of them wrote, "I mean ofc Deepika is Deepika but her mom is looking soo cool."

Workwise, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.