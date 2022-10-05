Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth to call off their divorce: Report

It's been around nine months since Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth took the social media by a storm after they announced their separation. The couple didn't divulge in the reason behind their separation and informed their fans about their separation with a joint statement in January this year. Needless to say, the news of Dhanush and Aishwarya's separation left their millions of fans heartbroken. But now, Dhanush and Aishwarya fans have a big reason to celebrate as there are reports that the power couple is planning to give their marriage a second chance.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Dhanush and Aishwarya have decided to put their divorce on hold and make things work between them. Although the couple is yet to make an official announcement about putting their divorce on hold, the reports have certainly sent a wave of hope and joy among fans. For the uninitiated, Dhanush and Aishwarya had tied the knot on November 18, 2004 in a traditional South Indian ceremony. The couple, who has been together for 18 years, has two sons together named Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush has been making the headlines of late for his upcoming movie Vaathi. Helmed by Venky Atluri, Vaathi revolves around the education system in India. Vaathi is slated to release on December 2 this year. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is set to make her directorial debut in Bollywood with Oh Saathi Chal. Sharing the poster of her movie, Aishwarya wrote, "My week couldn't have started better. Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi 'Oh Saathi Chal' an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes". The film is bankrolled by Meenu Aroraa of Cloud 9 Pictures.