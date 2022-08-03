Actress Dia Mirza's niece Tanya Kakde recently passed away in a car accident. The Sanju star had taken her social media handle to share the news of her demise following which many of Dia's industry colleagues expressed their grief and dropped condolence messages on her post.

Now, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress has penned an emotional note in memory of her late niece on her Instagram page.

Sharing her fond memories of Tanya and how she was like her firstborn child to her, Dia wrote, "I remember squeals of 'Dia Maashi' filling the corridors of my home in Mumbai each time Tanya would come to visit. She brought with her an innocence that could sometimes run errant, a laughter that was always contagious, a curiosity that deserved to be encouraged and a very special kind of love, that I hold in my heart forever. For I know now, that just like everyone who ever knew her, I am going to miss being loved so unconditionally by her. Tanya was in many ways like a firstborn child to me."

She continued, "While she never had it easy, she always had us and I have to believe that she always always knew that. Listening to her, guiding her, spoiling her, reprimanding and scolding her were all joys that she allowed me with an impish smile and the tightest hugs. For her, I am so so grateful."

"Life can be immensely rewarding and life can be so so cruel. I know we will grapple to make sense of this tragedy for all our years to come. I don't expect this to ever make any sense. All I do know is that every time I see something beautiful, it will remind me of her. She had special gifts, she sang, she wrote so beautifully, she could create magic with her brushes. As a child she painted on canvases, as a grown up she made the human face her canvas. Never wanting to change what is inherently beautiful about a person. Always wanting to bring out the very best in them... this was her gift. She was wise beyond her years and her depth of understanding human emotions was far beyond her years. I know everyone who truly knew her, will always remember her. I believe Tanya will always be with us. I pray that she has found her peace... love you always Tanu Ma thank you for the joy you brought to our lives," Dia expressed her grief in her post.

Arjun dropped a broken heart emoji on Dia's post. Bhumi Pednekar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Diana Penty commented on the note with heart emoticons.

Dia Mirza's niece Tanya Kakde was the step-daughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan. According to a report in ETimes, she was travelling with her friends from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International airport to the city when their car overturned after hitting a road divider. Tanya suffered severe injury on her head and her right hand. She was immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors.

Workwise, Dia was last seen in the Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood.